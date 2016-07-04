Pine Island Residences Honor Our Vets.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/29/2014 - 3:09pm

The Pine Island American Legion Post #136 located at 4106 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, FL 33956. Full Color Guard and Honor Guard was presented at this year’s Memorial Day Celebration.

The Pine Island American Legion Post #136 was instituted on Friday, July 1st, 1980 through a suggestion of the Past Department Commander of Florida, who resided on Pine Island. The Past Department Commander of the State of Florida at this period was Charles Kilgore.

The Pine Island American Legion Post #136 received its permanent "Charter" October 4th, 1980. The dates recorded on the "Charter" are October 10, 1980 and October 20, 1980. The October 10, 1980 date bears the signature of the National Commander and the National Adjutant. The October 20, 1980 date contains the signature of the Department of Florida Commander and Department of Florida Adjutant.

The American Legion was born at a caucus of the First Expeditionary Force, March 15-17, 1919 in Paris France. The Pine Island American Legion Post #136 is linked to the American Legion National Headquarters through the 13th District, upward to the Southwest Area and to the Florida State American Legion Department.

Pine Island is located about 30 miles west of Fort Myers and 20 miles from Cape Coral. The Island is 17 miles long and 2 miles wide with around year-round population is 10,000.