Pine Island Resident Phyllis Davis Celebrated her 80th Birthday

On September 14th the community hall at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church filled up with guest to celebrate Phyllis Davis's 80th birthday.

The party was hosted by her son Chris, daughter in-law Janice, and grandson Caleb Davis of Pineland. Along with friends Liz and Scott O'Connell from Port Charlotte, Liz and Scott think of Phyllis as their second mother.

There were around 75 to 80 close friends and additional family members who attend Phyllis’s party, also in attendance were Phyllis's sister, Jan Cox of Mattoon Illinois; nephew and family Steve, Alisa, Josh and Jed Cox; and cousins Karol Kessler of Mode, Illinois and Becky Smith and husband Adrian of Columbia, South Carolina.

Liz and Scott cooked baked ziti, chicken skewers, various salads, fruit and desserts and boy was it great.

Phyllis was very popular on the dance floor. The first dance of the day was with her son Chris followed by her sister Jan Cox who dance with her son and Pine Island resident, Steve Cox.

Midway through the party friend Scott O'Connell called Phyllis to the front of the room where he announced that he had a special song he wanted the band to play while he and Phyllis danced, Scott, said "this was one of Phyllis's favorite songs that was from the movie Dirty Dancing". Phyllis was crowned with a birthday Tiara and Red feather boa, which she rapped around Scott's neck and did the dirty dance. Phyllis said, "what a great party and thanked family and all her longtime friends for celebrating it with her".

Music was provided by the "Reconnections" of Port Charlotte

Phyllis and Ed Davis moved to Pine Island in December of 1984, where they resided in Pineland for 18 years, before moving to Port Charlotte. This is where Phyllis met Liz and Scott.

Phyllis returned to Pine Island in 2005 where she makes her home in Bokeelia.