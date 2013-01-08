Pine Island Resident Running in the Wounded Warrior Project 8K Race

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/01/2013 - 12:52pm

On September 7, 2013, One of Pine Island’s own will be traveling to Jacksonville, Florida to participate in an 8K race that raises awareness for The Wounded Warrior Project. This is an organization that serves veterans and active service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound connected with their service to our country on or after September 11th, 2001.

His pledge is $1000 and he has now met one half of his goal. With your help and small donation he will be able to help those who have served and still serve our great country.

Show your support by making a small donation & help this Pine Island Resident and service man, Brian Faulkner in this cause by helping sponsor his run.

Faulkner will receive none of the money and he has already made his own donation just to be entered into the race.

Show your Pine Island support, and make your donation, click here to a direct page for Brian. http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/individual-fundraising/8KRUN201....

This is a direct Wounded Warrior link that is attached to Brian as a runner.

For More information about the organization and its beneficiaries click on the link

http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/mission/meet-a-warrior.aspx