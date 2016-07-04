Pine Island Resident's Can Now Get Aid with Electric Bills

The Lee County Department of Human Services administers the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
This program has funds available and may provide up to $300 toward a regular energy bill. Up to $600 may be available for electric assistance if service is disconnected or past due (Double bill).
Eligibility: Total household income must be less than 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Applications for this program are by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 283-5023 on Monday - Wednesday morning between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM or stop in and receive a sheet explaining what is needed for LIHEAP assistance. You must be available for a 1:15 PM on-site application process for Friday.
The Beacon is located at 5465 NW Pine Island Road Near the Pine Island Center. Check out this great program
