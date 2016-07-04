Pine Island Skies Turn Red, White and Blue This 4th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/26/2014 - 9:27am

The American Legion is hard at work on this year’s planning for the Fourth of July parade and fireworks show. A call for help went out to the businesses and residences of the Matlacha/Pine Island area for support to again present this year’s fireworks show at the Legion property again this year.

Comandor, Frank Taugner said, "Thanks to the support of the Pine Island/Matlahca residents and businesses. Our goal was met and Pine Island will again have a beautiful display of fireworks."

The 4th activities will start at 8:30am in the Winn Dixie parking lot, with all the floats lining up along the outer area of the parking lot, displaying our countries colors of red, white and blue.

Pine Island/Matlacha and surrounding area residents stakeout their spots along Stringfellow Road starting at Winn Dixie all the way to Pine Island Center. The parade ends at the Elks Lodge Parking lot where they will again be serving drinks and hot dogs.

It’s going to be a fun-filled day with activities at other organizations and at dusk, ending the day with our countries colors in the sky. Bring the kids, lawn chairs and enjoy a beautiful display of fireworks, games, food, drink and fun.

Pine Island American Legion Post 136

4106 Stringellow Road

St. James City, Florida 33956

(239) 283-4434

www.Post136FL.org