  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Pine Island Skies Turn Red, White and Blue This 4th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/26/2014 - 9:27am

The American Legion is hard at work on this year’s planning for the Fourth of July parade and fireworks show. A call for help went out to the businesses and residences of the Matlacha/Pine Island area for support to again present this year’s fireworks show at the Legion property again this year.

Comandor, Frank Taugner said, "Thanks to the support of the Pine Island/Matlahca residents and businesses. Our goal was met and Pine Island will again have a beautiful display of fireworks."

The 4th activities will start at 8:30am in the Winn Dixie parking lot, with all the floats lining up along the outer area of the parking lot, displaying our countries colors of red, white and blue.

Pine Island/Matlacha and surrounding area residents stakeout their spots along Stringfellow Road starting at Winn Dixie all the way to Pine Island Center. The parade ends at the Elks Lodge Parking lot where they will again be serving drinks and hot dogs.

It’s going to be a fun-filled day with activities at other organizations and at dusk, ending the day with our countries colors in the sky. Bring the kids, lawn chairs and enjoy a beautiful display of fireworks, games, food, drink and fun.

Pine Island American Legion Post 136
4106 Stringellow Road
St. James City, Florida 33956
(239) 283-4434
www.Post136FL.org

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

