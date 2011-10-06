Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/10/2011 - 12:39pm

ATTENTION ALL TEENS. Don’t get bored this summer.

Pine Island Teens Succeed (PITS) is off and running with a new schedule of events for middle and high school students from the island.

Our next event will be on Saturday, June 18th. We will be going to a Breakfast Bowl at Coral Lanes. The cost is $12.00 per person and will include 3 games of bowling, shoes and breakfast. We would meet at the Beacon by 11:15 if that time is correct. For more information & to sign up, please stop by the library and see Ms. Tonya.

Next on the agenda is GAMING NIGHT at the Beacon Tuesday, June 21st at 6:30 – 8:00. Here teens can play their favorite games on computers supplied by the Beacon. Snacks will be available and it will be a fun way to start the summer. No need to pre-register.

We have already enjoyed a cookout and flag football at the Beacon and we would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, Pine Island Feed & Garden, Coast Connection, and Winn Dixie for their generous donations and continuing support of our kids.

Alan & Cindy Bickford kindly shared their musical talents with us last Tuesday night. Alan demonstrated how to play some simple chords on the guitar and explained how he goes about writing his own songs. He played several originals accompanied by Cindy, who sang along beautifully. We hope they’ll join us again in the future so more kids can learn how to make their own music.

Other events in the works are: skating, boating, movies, sports cooking and more. Get involved so you will know what is happening.

If you are an adult who would like to volunteer your time or talents with our island kids, please contact Dave Bradley at 707-9909.