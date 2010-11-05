Pine Island Woman Crashes Into Building

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/11/2010 - 7:28pm

Helen Kelley, 85, of Pine Island lost control of her 2002 Toyota Highlander on May 11th, around 10:51 a.m. Kelley was pulling into the parking lot of Pelletier Rickert Physical Therapy located on 5990 Mackerel Road, Bokeelia, when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator. Her vehicle lurched forward knocking a hole in the building the width of the front end of the vehicle.

It was reported that Kelley stopped her Toyota put it in reverse and backed it out of the front of the building.

Kelley was not injured