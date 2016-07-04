Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Pine Island Women of the Moose Offer Local Scholarships

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/31/2015 - 8:43am

WOTM Time for the Pine Island Seniors to apply for a chance for $1000 Scholarship FOUR scholarships available …

Four scholarship opportunities are available this year for any Pine Island Senior that is attending an accredited college this fall. Each applicant shall submit

•A letter of why they would like to receive a scholarship.

•A list of academic achievements

•The High School they will be graduating from.

•Community Service and extracurricular activities they have been involved with

•Where they will be attending school

The First $1000 scholarship is in Memory Of Kim Gertz and is available to Mariner High School Seniors only. The second $1000 scholarship is in memory of Tyson Wensink and is available to any senior in the West Zone. The Third $1,000 scholarship is the Chrissy Frahm and is available to any Pine Island resident graduating this year. The forth scholarship is the Jan Green Memorial Scholarship and will be for $1000 and available to a Pine Island Senior. These scholarships are based all of the above items and you must be a Pine Island Resident that has made a difference to your community and their school. GPA is not the only qualifying item for the deserving candidates. Deadline for the Scholarship application is April 14th they can be delivered the Pine Island Moose Lodge Attention: WOTM in an envelope, or to any WOTM board member, you may also email application letters to jeniferwelch@gmail.com

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 