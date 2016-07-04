Pine Island Women of the Moose Offer Local Scholarships

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/31/2015 - 8:43am

Four scholarship opportunities are available this year for any Pine Island Senior that is attending an accredited college this fall. Each applicant shall submit

•A letter of why they would like to receive a scholarship.

•A list of academic achievements

•The High School they will be graduating from.

•Community Service and extracurricular activities they have been involved with

•Where they will be attending school

The First $1000 scholarship is in Memory Of Kim Gertz and is available to Mariner High School Seniors only. The second $1000 scholarship is in memory of Tyson Wensink and is available to any senior in the West Zone. The Third $1,000 scholarship is the Chrissy Frahm and is available to any Pine Island resident graduating this year. The forth scholarship is the Jan Green Memorial Scholarship and will be for $1000 and available to a Pine Island Senior. These scholarships are based all of the above items and you must be a Pine Island Resident that has made a difference to your community and their school. GPA is not the only qualifying item for the deserving candidates. Deadline for the Scholarship application is April 14th they can be delivered the Pine Island Moose Lodge Attention: WOTM in an envelope, or to any WOTM board member, you may also email application letters to jeniferwelch@gmail.com