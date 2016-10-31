Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Pine Island Writers Presents!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 8:55am

Join them to hear nationally awarded and highly honored poet, Lola Haskins, speak and to read her poetry from memory.
Lola Haskins lives in Gainesville, Florida and Skipton, Yorkshire. Her poetry has appeared in The Atlantic, the London Review of Books, London Magazine, The New York Quarterly, Georgia Review, Prairie Schooner, Rattle and elsewhere, as well as having been broadcast on NPR and BBC radio. She has published fourteen collections of poems, a poetry advice book, and a non-fiction book about fifteen Florida cemeteries.

Ms. Haskins has been awarded three book prizes, two NEA fellowships, four Florida Cultural Affairs fellowships, the Emily Dickinson/Writer Magazine award from Poetry Society of America, and several prizes for narrative poetry. She retired from teaching Computer Science at the University of Florida in 2005 and served from then until 2015 on the faculty of Rainier Writers Workshop.

Ms. Haskins relishes collaboration. Most recently, she and cellist, Ben Noyes, created a CD of poems from The Grace to Leave. Composer Paul Richards (UF Department of Music) has set all forty-four of her ambitions for the piano for voice and piano, and is in the process of recording a CD. Composer Willis Bodine’s settings for choir and hand bells of 11 of her nature poems concluded UF’s 2012 Choral Music Festival.

She has collaborated on a number of occasions with visual artists, most recently with collagist Derek Gores. Her most recent multimedia piece was Swan Song, directed by Ani Collier and performed at the Hippodrome State Theater with seven dancers, an actor, and a violinist. Favorite past ventures include two collaborations with Dance Alive! at UF’s Performing Arts Center: the first playing the speaking Mata Hari, a part she wrote for a ballet of that title; the second four pieces for modern dance, each inspired by a Cindy Sherman photograph.

Members are free
Non-members: $4.00
For more information call or email:
Gail C. Berreitter
President
239-940-0809

Or just show up the day of the event.

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 