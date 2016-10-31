Pine Island Writers Presents!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 8:55am

Join them to hear nationally awarded and highly honored poet, Lola Haskins, speak and to read her poetry from memory.

Lola Haskins lives in Gainesville, Florida and Skipton, Yorkshire. Her poetry has appeared in The Atlantic, the London Review of Books, London Magazine, The New York Quarterly, Georgia Review, Prairie Schooner, Rattle and elsewhere, as well as having been broadcast on NPR and BBC radio. She has published fourteen collections of poems, a poetry advice book, and a non-fiction book about fifteen Florida cemeteries.

Ms. Haskins has been awarded three book prizes, two NEA fellowships, four Florida Cultural Affairs fellowships, the Emily Dickinson/Writer Magazine award from Poetry Society of America, and several prizes for narrative poetry. She retired from teaching Computer Science at the University of Florida in 2005 and served from then until 2015 on the faculty of Rainier Writers Workshop.

Ms. Haskins relishes collaboration. Most recently, she and cellist, Ben Noyes, created a CD of poems from The Grace to Leave. Composer Paul Richards (UF Department of Music) has set all forty-four of her ambitions for the piano for voice and piano, and is in the process of recording a CD. Composer Willis Bodine’s settings for choir and hand bells of 11 of her nature poems concluded UF’s 2012 Choral Music Festival.

She has collaborated on a number of occasions with visual artists, most recently with collagist Derek Gores. Her most recent multimedia piece was Swan Song, directed by Ani Collier and performed at the Hippodrome State Theater with seven dancers, an actor, and a violinist. Favorite past ventures include two collaborations with Dance Alive! at UF’s Performing Arts Center: the first playing the speaking Mata Hari, a part she wrote for a ballet of that title; the second four pieces for modern dance, each inspired by a Cindy Sherman photograph.

Members are free

Non-members: $4.00

For more information call or email:

Gail C. Berreitter

President

239-940-0809

Or just show up the day of the event.