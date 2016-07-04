Pine Island Youth Arrested

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bokeelia youth Wednesday, June 16th. The 14 year-old who is not being identified because of his age was charged with a felony burglary and larceny theft, when he stole a $1200.00 TV, some tip money and 12 bottles of Crown Royal and Captain Morgan from the local Elk’s Lodge.
Deputies found the point of entry, a screened porch that led to a glass door. Fingerprints and blood were collected from the door.
According to the report, deputies knew about three other local teenagers who had previous incidents with the sheriff’s office. The deputies went to one of the teens mother’s home where they found liquor and the tools used to commit the burglary.
After retreaving these items the Lee County Sheriff’s Department later located and arrested the youth.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department are asking all residents of Pine Island to lock vehicles and make sure businesses and homes are secure.
It is time to publish the names of the youths that are breaking the law... We as tax paying citizens should be advised as to who is breaking into our homes and business. Why does it matter if it is an adult or a youth, they are both breaking the law.