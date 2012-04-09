Pine Island/Matlacha Artist Leoma Lovegrove Opens at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Fashion Runway

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/04/2012 - 8:45am

Pine Island. September 3, 2012. - This Saturday, September 8 at 7:00pm., Leoma Lovegrove will open the runway of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center's, Art Walks the Runway Fashion Show. Ms. Lovegrove is one of six fashion designers featured on the runway and will present her 'Fashion Art Story'. A unique aspect of Lovegrove's prestigious art career is her hand painted wardrobe. Leoma shares, "I have painted my clothes for special events ever since high school and they usually trickle down into my every day attire." She adds, "Often I am caught off guard at the grocery when people ask to take a photo of me, but I know it's the fun painted jacket or shoes they want a picture of." Leoma is honored to be included in this years fashion event at the Sidney & Berne Davis Center.

Art Walks the Runway is from 7-9 pm. The doors open at 6 pm. with show starting at 7 pm. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Contact the Sidney & Berne Davis Art, 2301 First St., Fort Myers, Florida. by calling 239-333-1933

For more information contact: Leoma Lovegrove 239-822-4109 or Melissa Dehaven 239-333-1933

About Leoma Lovegrove

While Leoma Lovegrove is the product of a Middle America upbringing, her artistic reach extends worldwide. Because of her love for Florida she has been instrumental in encouraging tourism to the State with her colorful depictions of local wildlife and scenery.

Her works are represented in numerous galleries throughout the United States. In Georgia, her portrait of Jimmy Carter hangs in his Presidential Library in Atlanta. Her art is also in the private collections of the White House in Washington, DC and in President George W. Bush’s Presidential Library in Dallas. Lovegrove was honored at an artist’s reception in the White House given by First Lady, Laura Bush. Her artwork has also graced the windows at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Internationally, Lovegrove was commissioned to paint a portrait of Richard Branson for the Virgin Airlines Headquarters in London. Her Beatles Series drew the attention of the City of Liverpool. To commemorate the unification of East and West Germany, Lovegrove’s work “Focused” was presented to the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Eva Alexandra, Countess Kenderffy.

Her Painting Out Loud with Leoma Lovegrove performances started with her “Passion Paintings”, - powerful portraits of Christ that she paints in front of a congregation with sacred music of worship as her inspiration. These live painting performances now keep her busy traveling the country. Her billboard size canvas of “Remember 9-11” was on exhibit at SW Florida International Airport. Currently, “Shine On” is on exhibit in Concourse D at the airport. “Off the Ceiling” fills the lobby of the Hotel Indigo, downtown Ft. Myers, FL.

She is popping up in magazines and news publications everywhere. Last February she was featured in Germany’s television show, Galileo which was viewed by 2.5 million in five countries. Lovegrove was recently contracted by Beall’s of Florida to design art for clothing. Her line will be introduced 2013.

A graduate of the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. Lovegrove recharges her artistic batteries each spring by traveling over-seas. She choose to establish her international headquarters in Matlacha, Florida (Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens). Her home and studio are also in Matlacha where she lives with her author husband, Michael J. Silberg, Solomon the demanding cranky parrot and two feral cats, Lois and Fred.