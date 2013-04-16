Pine Island/Matlacha Fire Department Receives A Huge Donation

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/16/2013 - 10:20am

PINE ISLAND, FL - Pine Island Fire Department receives a gift from another Fire Department. After 25 years of service, a fire truck on Pine Island is no longer safe to run. The need for another truck is a huge problem for the fire district on Pine Island; another engine will help to keep fire insurance costs down in our area.

The cost is way too much and not in the budget to repair the existing 25-year old engine, the water pump, casing and housing are all rusted beyond safe use.

"We do not have the funds to purchase a new truck and it is not cost effective to repair the old one” said Pine Island Fire Chief David Bradley.

The Pine Island Fire Department covers a 42 square miles area and they are in need of more updated equipment to protect the area and its residents, a new truck would costs upwards of $300,000 - something the area just can't afford right now.

Fire Chief Bradley put the call out and started asking other districts for a loner engine. Within days Chief Bradley received a call from Chad Jorgensen, Fire Chief at the Iona McGregor Fire District. Jorgensen who explained that they had a truck that was just taken out of service as part of their maintenance plan.

He said "the truck was fully functional and that the plan was to sell it for somewhere between $9,000 and $11,000. The truck was just serviced, it had its annually pump tested, the transmission was rebuilt about a year ago and the pump have also been rebuilt, its a good truck."

The Iona McGregor Fire Department will donate the truck to the Pine Island district; the truck will display a new name but will serve the same purpose, keeping the Pine Island/Matlacha area and its residents safe.