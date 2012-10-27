Pine Island's Annual Halloween 2012 Party

Start: 10/27/2012 11:00 am

End: 10/27/2012 2:00 pm

Dear Fellow Pine Islanders:

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island will again be hosting the Annual Pine Island Fall Festival (Halloween Party) this year at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, located at 12175 Stringfellow Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922. The event will take place on Saturday, October 27, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

All Pine Island children up to the age of 11 are encouraged to attend this FREE event. Children older may volunteer to help run a game. We provide a safe place to receive candy and prizes as well as play

supervised games. Many parents look forward to this event and are grateful to the all island partners who make it possible through donations. Each child will receive a complete hot dog lunch, cotton candy, popcorn and a drink free.

Donations may be dropped off at Capital Bank, Stone Gate Bank, SunTrust Bank, Century 21 Realty, Ad&PrintCraft Printing and Pine Island Chamber of Commerce or mailed to Kiwanis of Greater Pine Island, P.O. Box 72, Pineland, Florida 33945

Local businesses or organizations may also choose to make a donation by sponsoring a game booth. This is a wonderful way to market your local business to local residents. You may provide a banner to hang in the booth you sponsor. We encourage representatives from the company or organization to supply staff, game and prizes for their booth

All monetary donations will be used to provide candy, food and prizes for the children. Any coupons, stickers, candy or other items suitable for small children will be placed in a large treat bag that each child will receive when entering the event.

I would like to thank you in advance for helping make this event possible again this year.

Sincerely,

Peggy Cozadd More information: Pat Burman

Chairman 239-283-9170 Ext 201 Helper: 283-0777

______ Yes, I would like to sponsor a game.

______ Yes, I would like to make a monetary donation to help with the candy, food and games.

______ Yes, I would like to donation of __ Candy __ Prizes __ Hours

Company Name: _____________ Person ________________

Address _____________ City______ Phone ______________

Make Checks out to: Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island

P.O. Box 111

St. James City, FL 33956