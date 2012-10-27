Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pine Island's Annual Halloween 2012 Party

10/27/2012 11:00 am
10/27/2012 2:00 pm

Dear Fellow Pine Islanders:

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island will again be hosting the Annual Pine Island Fall Festival (Halloween Party) this year at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, located at 12175 Stringfellow Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922. The event will take place on Saturday, October 27, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

All Pine Island children up to the age of 11 are encouraged to attend this FREE event. Children older may volunteer to help run a game. We provide a safe place to receive candy and prizes as well as play

supervised games. Many parents look forward to this event and are grateful to the all island partners who make it possible through donations. Each child will receive a complete hot dog lunch, cotton candy, popcorn and a drink free.

Donations may be dropped off at Capital Bank, Stone Gate Bank, SunTrust Bank, Century 21 Realty, Ad&PrintCraft Printing and Pine Island Chamber of Commerce or mailed to Kiwanis of Greater Pine Island, P.O. Box 72, Pineland, Florida 33945

Local businesses or organizations may also choose to make a donation by sponsoring a game booth. This is a wonderful way to market your local business to local residents. You may provide a banner to hang in the booth you sponsor. We encourage representatives from the company or organization to supply staff, game and prizes for their booth

All monetary donations will be used to provide candy, food and prizes for the children. Any coupons, stickers, candy or other items suitable for small children will be placed in a large treat bag that each child will receive when entering the event.

I would like to thank you in advance for helping make this event possible again this year.

Sincerely,

Peggy Cozadd More information: Pat Burman
Chairman 239-283-9170 Ext 201 Helper: 283-0777

______ Yes, I would like to sponsor a game.

______ Yes, I would like to make a monetary donation to help with the candy, food and games.

______ Yes, I would like to donation of __ Candy __ Prizes __ Hours

Company Name: _____________ Person ________________

Address _____________ City______ Phone ______________

Make Checks out to: Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island
P.O. Box 111
St. James City, FL 33956

Pine Island Events

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 