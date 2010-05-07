Pine Island's Only Licensed Preschool

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/05/2010 - 9:58am

Creative Coast Preschool still has openings for the Summer Camp Program.

Summer Camp Enrollment includes: 2 field trips a week and all meals are free (Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks and Drinks) Call for Special Rates. Campers must be at 5 years old. Field trip cost are included in tuition.

NEW ENROLLMENT FREE WEEK!

FALL VPK CLASSES

Parents Creative Coast Preschool Fall VPK classes are filling up quick. VPK am classes are from 8:15am-11:15 am and afternoon 12:15pm-3:15pm Monday-Friday

VPK program is absolutely free, there is no cost for your child to attend the VPK program.

Creative Coast Preschool:

Creative Coast Preschool is open Monday-Friday from (6:30am-6:00pm). We offer free breakfast, snacks and drinks; We take 18 months-12 years old students. Free Week for new enrollment, summer enrollment special for full-time.

Summer Camp starts the week of July 5, 2010

Field Trip to Tropical Gymnastics, lunch at McDonalds, and Pine Island Pool

Contact owner: Tina Riehm (239) 283-3423 for more information