Pineland Post Office to Reduce Hours

Community meeting to be held July 30, 2014, 6 PM at Alden Pines Country Club at 14261 Clubhouse Dr, Bokeelia FL, 33922

The following is an excerpt of a letter to Pineland residents from Terry Mccorkle, this area's Facilities Coordinator for the U.S. Postal

Service. The complete letter and enclosed survey are attached below.

"The Postal Service has established a review process for certain Post Offices known as the POST Plan. The Pineland Post Office was among the offices evaluated under the POST Plan criteria. The Postal Service is now soliciting community input through the enclosed survey to help determine the best course of action for providing postal services to your community.

After receiving the results of this survey, the Postal Service will examine the responses and, unless the community has a strong preference (more than 60 percent) for conducting a discontinuance study for the Pineland Post Office and establishing one of the additional sources of services described below, the Postal Service intends to maintain the Pineland Post Office with 6 hours of window service each weekday.

Current Saturday window service hours and access to delivery receptacles will not change as a result of the POST Plan realignment of weekday window service hours. In addition to this survey, the Postal Service will hold a meeting at Alden Pines Country Club at 14261 Clubhouse Dr, Bokeelia FL, 33922 on 7/30/2014 at 6:00 PM to answer questions and provide additional information about POST Plan."