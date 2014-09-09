Pineland Post Office to Reduce Hours UPDATE

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/09/2014 - 10:38am

As of 9/4/2014

Postal Customer

PINELAND, FL 33945

Dear Customers:

The Postal Service has concluded the POST Plan review process for the PINELAND PO. Customer survey response input from the community meeting, and the operational needs of the Postal Service were considered in reaching the implementation decision.

It has been determined that effective 10/4/2014, the PINELAND PO will provide 6 hours of window service each weekday. The facility retail hours will be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM with lunch from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM on Monday through Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon on Saturday. Current Saturday window service hours will not be reduced and access to delivery receptacles will not change as a result of the POST Plan realignment of weekday window service hours.

Sincerely,

Terry McCorkle, Facilities Coordinator.