Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pirates Invade Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 02/02/2012 - 5:03pm

February 10th, 11th & 12th, 2nd Annual 2012 Pirates Ball. . .

The Original Bert's Bar & Seafood Grill, is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Island Pirate Fest & Pirates Ball to benefit "From Our Hearts" charity. The public is invited join the fun and help wage the war on breast cancer. One hundred percent of the funds that are raised from the auctions, raffles, and games will go to "From Our Hearts" a Pine Island Charity whose goal is to make breast cancer care available to everyone, not just those who can afford health insurance. Last year the Island Pirate Fest & Pirates Ball successfully rose over $7,000 for the charitable organization through a variety of events.

"From Our Heart's" works closely with "Partners for Breast Cancer Care" and "Lee Memorial Healthcare System". One of the many projects the organization funds is to provide mammograms for people who could not manage to pay without their help. The result has been beneficial in so many. For example, early detection for treatment has been possible with the group's help. hose who do have the resources to fund their own care have found emotional support in the alliance.

The Island Pirate Fest will begin on Friday, February 10th with the Parade of Mermaids. The Pirate's Ball will be held on Saturday, February 11th and the Pirate's Live Auction will be held on Sunday, February12 at 12:30pm at Bert's Bar & Seafood Grill, 4271 Pine Island Rd, in the heart of Matlacha.

Bert's is the host of the annual event, has a 70 year plus history, wide menu variety and weekly live entertainment.

Attendees will enjoy raffles, games, entertainment, food, drink specials, and contests for those in pirate garb. Bert's offers a superb waterfront venue that lends itself to the idea of pirates and seafaring people. So don yer best pirate garb, practice yer pirate-speak, dust off yer tri-cornered hat and join us for a weekend to be remembered 'n talked 'bout fer a bloody long time!

Donation of goods and/or services to be auctioned off are being accepted by contacting the hotline: (412) 468-8245
Don yer best pirate garb, practice your pirate-speak, dust off your tri-cornered hat and join us for a night to be remembered and talked about for a bloody long time! www.PiratesBall.com Need to contact us? Please e-mail us at From Our Hearts e-mail and let us know how we can best contact you whether via e-mail, snail mail or phone.
For more information contact:
matey@piratesball.com

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27870 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 