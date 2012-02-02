Pirates Invade Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 02/02/2012 - 5:03pm

February 10th, 11th & 12th, 2nd Annual 2012 Pirates Ball. . .

The Original Bert's Bar & Seafood Grill, is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Island Pirate Fest & Pirates Ball to benefit "From Our Hearts" charity. The public is invited join the fun and help wage the war on breast cancer. One hundred percent of the funds that are raised from the auctions, raffles, and games will go to "From Our Hearts" a Pine Island Charity whose goal is to make breast cancer care available to everyone, not just those who can afford health insurance. Last year the Island Pirate Fest & Pirates Ball successfully rose over $7,000 for the charitable organization through a variety of events.

"From Our Heart's" works closely with "Partners for Breast Cancer Care" and "Lee Memorial Healthcare System". One of the many projects the organization funds is to provide mammograms for people who could not manage to pay without their help. The result has been beneficial in so many. For example, early detection for treatment has been possible with the group's help. hose who do have the resources to fund their own care have found emotional support in the alliance.

The Island Pirate Fest will begin on Friday, February 10th with the Parade of Mermaids. The Pirate's Ball will be held on Saturday, February 11th and the Pirate's Live Auction will be held on Sunday, February12 at 12:30pm at Bert's Bar & Seafood Grill, 4271 Pine Island Rd, in the heart of Matlacha.

Bert's is the host of the annual event, has a 70 year plus history, wide menu variety and weekly live entertainment.

Attendees will enjoy raffles, games, entertainment, food, drink specials, and contests for those in pirate garb. Bert's offers a superb waterfront venue that lends itself to the idea of pirates and seafaring people. So don yer best pirate garb, practice yer pirate-speak, dust off yer tri-cornered hat and join us for a weekend to be remembered 'n talked 'bout fer a bloody long time!

Donation of goods and/or services to be auctioned off are being accepted by contacting the hotline: (412) 468-8245

Don yer best pirate garb, practice your pirate-speak, dust off your tri-cornered hat and join us for a night to be remembered and talked about for a bloody long time! www.PiratesBall.com Need to contact us? Please e-mail us at From Our Hearts e-mail and let us know how we can best contact you whether via e-mail, snail mail or phone.

For more information contact:

matey@piratesball.com