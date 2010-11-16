Polka Time is Back on Pine Island

Polka Time is back! The Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge will host an afternoon of music and dancing with Don Ostrowsky on his accordion. Bring your friends and dance partners and come in to kick up your heels and enjoy yourself.
A $2 donation will be collected at the door.
The kitchen will be open serving brats, burgers, fries and onion rings.
Sunday November 21, 2010 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm
Greater Pine Island Elk's Lodge # 2781
5630 Pine Island Rd.
Bokeelia, Florida 33922 Get Directions
Jammers are welcome!!!
