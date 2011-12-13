A Popular County-Owned Marina on Pine Island is Expanding Holiday Hours for Recreational Boaters.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/13/2011 - 10:47am

Lee County boat ramp boosts hours for holidays

The Pine Island Commercial Marina – known locally as the former Fisherman’s Coop – will be open to all users including recreational boaters from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2. The marina is located at 6001 Maria Drive, St. James City, and is less than two miles south of Pine Island’s four-way stop sign.

The popular Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramp gives access to the west side of Pine Island and premier fishing grounds of Pine Island Sound plus access to bridgeless barrier islands such as North Captiva, Cabbage Key and Cayo Costa. It usually is restricted to commercial vessel use on weekdays and typically is only open to recreational boaters and kayakers on weekends and county-recognized holidays.

For the 11-day period starting Dec. 23, hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The regular parking fee of $10 still applies, and the yellow Lee County Parks & Recreation parking stickers are honored in lieu of daily payment.

For more information about this ramp and boat ramp locations, visit www.leeparks.org, or view the Lee County Boater’s Guide by visiting www.lee-county.com and entering “boaters guide” in the search window. Call (239) 229-7367 with questions related to Pine Island Commercial Marina.