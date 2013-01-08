Post 136 Loses Another WWII Veteran

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/01/2013 - 10:54am

Pine Island American Legion Post 136 will be holding services for WWII Navy Veteran, Louis Armani.

Service will be held at Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.

12175 Stringfellow Road, Bokeelia, Florida 33922.

Monday at 11:00 am.

Louis was a WWII Navy Veteran who was very involved in Post 136 for many years in many positions.

Out of respect for Louis, the family has requested as many Post members attend the ceremony in uniform.

Capt. Barry August, Adjutant & Past Commander

legion136@comcast.net