Power Outage In Bokeelia Due To An Accident

Tuesday, December 3, 2013 about noon a two vehicle accident involving a late model white Dodge 2500 Power Wagon truck and a late model dark blue two door sedan happened in front of the Grab Bag grocery store in Bokeelia. The white truck struck and broke a power pole. The Pine Island –Matlacha Fire Department, a Lee County Ambulance and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department were all called to the scene. One person was injured and transported by ambulance to the Cape Coral hospital. The owner of the truck had no reported injuries.
- Login to post comments
- 28026 reads