A Prescription for Safe Kids and a Clean Environment

Pine Island residents time to discart unused & Expired medications.
Bring unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for proper disposal.
Bring needles or other “sharps” - then will be accepted.
DO Lock up all medications and keep them away from children and teens.
DON’T Flush medications down the toilet or toss in your trash—it is a danger to our environment.
A pharmaceutical take-back program brought to you by Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott
Date: March 24, 2011
Location: CVS Pharmacy 9852 Stringfellow Rd Winn Dixie Parking lot
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Contact person:
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations,
239-477-1400
