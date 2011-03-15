A Prescription for Safe Kids and a Clean Environment

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/15/2011 - 1:49pm

Pine Island residents time to discart unused & Expired medications.

Bring unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for proper disposal.

Bring needles or other “sharps” - then will be accepted.

DO Lock up all medications and keep them away from children and teens.

DON’T Flush medications down the toilet or toss in your trash—it is a danger to our environment.

A pharmaceutical take-back program brought to you by Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott

Date: March 24, 2011

Location: CVS Pharmacy 9852 Stringfellow Rd Winn Dixie Parking lot

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Contact person:

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations,

239-477-1400