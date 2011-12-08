Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Proposal Again Attempts to Make Pine Island (Excluding Sanibel, Captiva) a Cape Coral Suburb

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 08/12/2011 - 1:22pm

By law, we have to redistrict every ten years, and since Greater Pine Island has not grown as fast as other areas of Lee County, the size of District 1 (our district) must be redrawn to be made smaller. Our district presently includes all of Greater Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, North Cape Coral west of Burnt Store Road, and much of Southwest Cape Coral.

In my opinion, district boundaries don't mean much at the present time; however, if ever-recurring proposals for single-member districts becomes law, they would become extremely important. Under single-member districts, commissioners would be elected by only the voters in their district, and districts would start to compete for attention and money and services. (I'm not a supporter of single-member districts.)

Note that only alternatives 1, 4, and 5 are apparently still on the table. 2 and 3 have reportedly been eliminated.

Alternatives 4 and 5 are absolutely horrible for Pine Island in that we would lose Sanibel and become a part of a district entirely dominated by Cape Coral. Were single-member districts to become law, Pine Island would be the red-headed step-child because all but a handful of our district voters would live in Cape Coral.

Alternative 1 is little changed from the present district boundaries, and is by far the best of the proposed alternatives. We would lose North Cape Coral west of Burnt Store Road, which in my opinion is no big deal. However, we would also lose Matlacha Isles to a district dominated by Cape Coral.

Matalcha Isles has always been regarded as a part of Greater Pine Island and has always been covered by the Pine island Plan. Unfortunately, partly because it already has central sewer and other city utilities, it has also long been the number one target for annexation by Cape Coral. Inclusion in a commissioner district dominated by Cape Coral would make annexation easier.

In my opinion, our best course is to urge County Commissioner to adopt Alternative 1, but to also urge them to continue to include Matlacha Isles in our district.

I recommend that these redistricting proposals be reviewed and considered asap by the GPICA and other island civic associations and other groups, and that you make your views known to the county commissioners. I don't know when the commissioners will be voting on the redistricting boundaries, but it will probably be soon.

Please go to http://www.lee-county.com/gov/BoardofCountyCommissioners/Pages/Redistric... to review proposed redistricting boundaries for Lee County commissioner districts.

Phil Buchanan
St James City, FL 33956
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

Submitted by pulownia on Fri, 08/12/2011 - 2:52pm. #

Cape stay on your side of the bridge.

Pine Island is an Island. surrounded by water, not connected to anyother land.. God made it that way for a reason... Cape Coral is not our island. It is a city on the east side of the bridge. Governed by a bunch of theiving,delinquent,officials that need to mind their own turf. They can't keep there roads up to par, their own city employees are stealing them blind, free gas for all. and they want to involve Pine Island. Sickening and silly. I will complain about this one till hell freezes over. Give it up Cape, Pine Island aint gonna be your free meal ticket... LaDonna

 

