Proposed Dollar Store

The applicant for a proposed facility just south of Boat Lift US on Stringfellow Road has resubmitted elevations (drawings) showing the proposed design. There are still questions as to whether the proposal meets the required Pine Island commercial design standards of Old Florida or Cracker style buildings, and a public meeting to review the application has been set for 6 p.m. on 9th of June (Wednesday) at the Pine Island Library. The Lee County staff is also requiring the applicant to provide more information. The recently constructed Southwest Florida Capitol Bank building is being promoted as a model for use by this applicant and others--the bank was very successful in accomplishing the Old Florida look using modern building materials.
By Phil Buchanan
