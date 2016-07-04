Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material.
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL "Cellular Therapy" Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year.

A Queen is Crowned

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/26/2011 - 12:57pm

Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi is a fourth generation Pine Island Islander.

She lived on Porto Bello St. when she was a child then her parents bought a (Left to Right: Carrie Call MangoMania Queen 2010, is placing the crown on new MangoMania Queen 2011 Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi)home on Stringfellow Rd. in Bokeelia. She went to Pine Island elementary for a short time then in the 3rd grade she went to Good Shepherd Lutheran School in N. Ft. Myers until she finished 8th grade. She then went to Mariner High School, and graduated in 1994 with honors.

Her 1st job was at Anne’s Café washing dishes (Oh, she was also in charge of the biscuits and gravy…lol). She later worked at the Bootlegger (where Lazy Flamingo is now). She worked at Pineland Marina & ships store and Island Charters & water taxi to North Captiva and Cabbage Key. She is currently working at SunTrust Bank on Pine Island.

She did move away for about 5 years. (worked for FL Scuba News Magazine, International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers, Inc,(Miami), G&S Office Supply(Ellijay, Ga) … She realized she was not happy living off the island so she move back. When she came back she worked at The Dock Café, and a short stint grooming dogs at the Pine Island Animal Hospital)

Her dad, Brian Goodwin, is an outboard motor mechanic. He works on all the fisherman’s boats and recreational during the winter. Melissa said "Needless to say I was on the water almost every day. I did have several boats before I had a car. I learned to swim in Jug Creek off of Goodwin Island(my maiden name, and my grandma's home, and her father’s home before her)." Melissa said "We never ate seafood from the store. We would, and still do, harvest oysters in the winter, and fish all year round. We used to be able to harvest scallops and we ate our bellies full."

Melissa’s mother, Deborah Coleman, has worked at the Pine Island Animal Hospital for over 20 years. “And yes we had pets! You name it and I’m pretty sure we had it.” Said Melissa.

She now lives with my husband in St James City. She has a beautiful garden, cats and chickens, and bees… Oh My!

Her great-great grandfather ran the run boat for the Punta Gorda Fish Co. where he would deliver all the ice and supplies, and pick up fish.

Her Grandma said they lived all over when she was a child (all over Pine Island Sound that is). They lived where the fish were. She lived in the red house; she lived at the end of the Seabreeze Pier, and finally settling down on Goodwin Island. Settling down was a houseboat ran up on shore, then later they were able to get an old church that they tore down transported and re-built on Goodwin Island. Her grandmother also lived some of her life on Punta Blanca. But a hurricane came and actually killed most of the men that were trying to get all the women and children off the island into Hurricane Hole. On Punta Blanca they used to build great big Mahogany Yachts on rails then just slide them into the water when they were finished. “ We used to go “exploring” when I was a child and part of the machine shop was still there.” There are also still foundations all over the island. She said, "I truly pride myself in being a great personal banker and investment representative for SunTrust Bank, Inc, and SunTrust Investment Services, Inc. This economy has turned people away from banks and I’m trying very hard to help our clients either take advantage of the low rate environment by re-financing their homes, autos, and even their RV’s; and/or place their money where it is safe and protected in a vessel that can actually keep growing."

She is very active on Pine Island “I volunteer! And I love it!” said Melissa

Taste of Pine Island – Kiwanis Beer Tent
From Our Hearts – Breast Fest – count $ and work the retail booth – soon to be board member next month
Garden Gala – Garden Club – collected $ and set up and broke down – 21,000 steps that day!
MangoMania – Count and collect $ - and helped in getting local growers to attend mango mania
Salvation Army Red Bucket Brigade – ring the bell at Christmas at WD and Publix – Merry Christmas. (Photo BY: Andre Mule<br /> Left to Right back row: 2006 Theresa Roach, 2005 Betsy Clayton, 2007 Tonya Player, 2009 Robin Lilly, Matt Mango - MangoMania Mascott, 2010 Carie Call</p> <p>Left to Right front row: 2011 Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi, 2003 Jennifer Jennings.</p> <p>)
Melissa is looking forward to starting her duties as MangoMania Queen 2011.

  

