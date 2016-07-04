A Queen is Crowned

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/26/2011 - 12:57pm

Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi is a fourth generation Pine Island Islander.

She lived on Porto Bello St. when she was a child then her parents bought a home on Stringfellow Rd. in Bokeelia. She went to Pine Island elementary for a short time then in the 3rd grade she went to Good Shepherd Lutheran School in N. Ft. Myers until she finished 8th grade. She then went to Mariner High School, and graduated in 1994 with honors.

Her 1st job was at Anne’s Café washing dishes (Oh, she was also in charge of the biscuits and gravy…lol). She later worked at the Bootlegger (where Lazy Flamingo is now). She worked at Pineland Marina & ships store and Island Charters & water taxi to North Captiva and Cabbage Key. She is currently working at SunTrust Bank on Pine Island.

She did move away for about 5 years. (worked for FL Scuba News Magazine, International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers, Inc,(Miami), G&S Office Supply(Ellijay, Ga) … She realized she was not happy living off the island so she move back. When she came back she worked at The Dock Café, and a short stint grooming dogs at the Pine Island Animal Hospital)

Her dad, Brian Goodwin, is an outboard motor mechanic. He works on all the fisherman’s boats and recreational during the winter. Melissa said "Needless to say I was on the water almost every day. I did have several boats before I had a car. I learned to swim in Jug Creek off of Goodwin Island(my maiden name, and my grandma's home, and her father’s home before her)." Melissa said "We never ate seafood from the store. We would, and still do, harvest oysters in the winter, and fish all year round. We used to be able to harvest scallops and we ate our bellies full."

Melissa’s mother, Deborah Coleman, has worked at the Pine Island Animal Hospital for over 20 years. “And yes we had pets! You name it and I’m pretty sure we had it.” Said Melissa.

She now lives with my husband in St James City. She has a beautiful garden, cats and chickens, and bees… Oh My!

Her great-great grandfather ran the run boat for the Punta Gorda Fish Co. where he would deliver all the ice and supplies, and pick up fish.

Her Grandma said they lived all over when she was a child (all over Pine Island Sound that is). They lived where the fish were. She lived in the red house; she lived at the end of the Seabreeze Pier, and finally settling down on Goodwin Island. Settling down was a houseboat ran up on shore, then later they were able to get an old church that they tore down transported and re-built on Goodwin Island. Her grandmother also lived some of her life on Punta Blanca. But a hurricane came and actually killed most of the men that were trying to get all the women and children off the island into Hurricane Hole. On Punta Blanca they used to build great big Mahogany Yachts on rails then just slide them into the water when they were finished. “ We used to go “exploring” when I was a child and part of the machine shop was still there.” There are also still foundations all over the island. She said, "I truly pride myself in being a great personal banker and investment representative for SunTrust Bank, Inc, and SunTrust Investment Services, Inc. This economy has turned people away from banks and I’m trying very hard to help our clients either take advantage of the low rate environment by re-financing their homes, autos, and even their RV’s; and/or place their money where it is safe and protected in a vessel that can actually keep growing."

She is very active on Pine Island “I volunteer! And I love it!” said Melissa

Taste of Pine Island – Kiwanis Beer Tent

From Our Hearts – Breast Fest – count $ and work the retail booth – soon to be board member next month

Garden Gala – Garden Club – collected $ and set up and broke down – 21,000 steps that day!

MangoMania – Count and collect $ - and helped in getting local growers to attend mango mania

Salvation Army Red Bucket Brigade – ring the bell at Christmas at WD and Publix – Merry Christmas.

Melissa is looking forward to starting her duties as MangoMania Queen 2011.