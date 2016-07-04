Ray Judah To Speak at Chamber Breakfast.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 09/20/2013 - 2:14pm

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Business Card Exchange

Date: September 24th

Time: 7:30 am

Place:Island Grill

The September Chamber Breakfast will be held Tuesday, September 24th , at the Island Grill of Pine Island Restaurant, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 9856 Stringfellow Road in St James City.

The breakfast meeting will begin at 7:30 AM with breakfast from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. The program for this month's breakfast should be one of interest to business and resident members alike - Ray Judah will be the guest speaker this month and will cover the water quality issues in our area. Cost of breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door.

Please RSVP by Monday, September 23rd so we can let the restaurant know how many to anticipate for this meeting. Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting. Look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday morning!

Jennifer Jennings, Director of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

Please RSVP 283-0888 or email info@pineislandchamber.org