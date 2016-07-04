Rebuffing 50 Foot Mangrove and Wetland Rules on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/29/2011 - 3:48pm

The landowners and developers of the proposed Calusa Cay shopping center at Pine Island Center today brought a proposal before the Local Planning Agency to crave out an exception that would allow intrusion by the shopping center into the 50 foot buffer zone that protects mangroves and other wetlands on Pine Island. They argued the wetlands were degraded by exotics and could be mitigated. The County Staff and the GPICA strongly opposed the proposal. On the motion of Noel Andress, the LPA also voted 6 to 0 to oppose the proposal. The matter (unless withdrawn) will go probably go before the BOCC in the next few weeks, but in view of the near universal opposition stands little to no chance of approval.

I testified that unlike the practices on the mainland, Pine Island intended its wetlands protection provision of a 50 foot buffer zone to be absolute, that is, not allowing for exceptions. This case sets us in good stead for rebuffing any attempts to weaken the 50 foot buffer rule.

The Calusa Cay developers have the options inter alia of making their project smaller or aligning it differently.

By: Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

