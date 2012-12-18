Home

Red’s to Participate in Kiwanis Club’s Taste of Pine Island 2013

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/18/2012 - 9:41am

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2012) – For the first time, Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern will be participating in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island’s Taste of Pine Island on January 26 and 27, 2013.

Red’s will be serving their award-winning fried shrimp in at least four different flavors, fish and chips, barbecue ribs, key lime pie and cheese cake.

“We are very excited to be supporting the Kiwanis Club’s annual fundraiser,” said Craig Lewis, manager of Red’s. “Taste is not only a fun community event, but the monies raised do so much good for our local youth.”

The Taste of Pine Island will take place at the Phillips Park at Pine Island Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 26 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 27. Admittance is $5 for adults. Children aged 10 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club’s scholarship programs of Pine Island. Since 1978, Kiwanis has raised more than $250,000 for Pine Island students.

Red’s is well-known for their always fresh, never frozen seafood. The house specialty, Red’s Steamer, is a mixture of shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels, Alaskan snow crab and Cajun sausage steamed with sweet onion, white wine, garlic and scampi butter, poured at your table out of steaming beer pitchers.

"Our one of a kind process jets steam into pitchers brimming with a combination of fresh herbs, butter and shellfish,” said LoCicero. “This unique method infuses the taste of seafood and aromatics creating a perfect fresh as possible eating experience."

New seafood offerings recently added to their menu include Boom Boom Shrimp, Crab Meatballs, Mussels and Clams Provencal, Clams and Mussels Diablo, Scallops Nantucket, Fried Tilapia, Shrimp and Lobster Tail, Salmon a’la Vodka, Mediterranean Salmon, Snapper and Grouper, Parmesan Crusted Grouper and Triple Tail, Crab Crowned Grouper and Triple Tail, Wasabi Pea Crusted Tuna, Bronzed Scallops and Asian BBQ Shrimp and Triple Tail.

While seafood is Red’s main feature, their menu also offers ribs, steak, chicken, salads, sandwiches, hamburgers, burritos and more. New non-seafood items include Asian BBQ Ribs, Boom Boom Chicken Tenders, Chicken Carbonara, Blackened Chicken Alfredo, San Antonio Chicken, Blue Cheese Encrusted Filet and Rib Eye, BBQ Pork Chops, Black and Blue Pork, Pork Chops Forestiere and a Western Burger.

For more information, please visit www.redsfreshseafood.com.

