Red, White and Blue - Pine Island Style

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/16/2013 - 12:22pm

Around 9:30 am Pine Island residents started claiming a little piece of real estate along Stringfellow Road. Blankets, chairs, umbrellas and coolers could be seen for miles. The kids came with plastic bags to hold gobs of candy that is thrown from floats and vehicles that travel the parade route.

This year’s Pine Island 4th of July Parade and events started at 10 AM, at Winn Dixie shopping plaza, Manager Dan made sure the volunteers were well supplied with waters and pastries all donated by Winn Dixie. Floats started lining up in the Winn Dixie shopping center about 8:30 am for volunteers to start the process of decorating them.

This was one of the biggest parades in a long time. The parade started with the Fire Departments cannon followed by the Lee County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Mike Scott, Pine Island Businesses and organizations.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal was VFW Post 4353 Commander Richard Adams. In total the parade had close to 25 plus floats of all sizes and designs. Motor cycles, horses, bicycles, walkers lined Stringfellow Road, with volunteers walking alongside each float throwing candy, frizz-bees and trinkets to the parade goers of all ages different kinds of music could be heard from God Bless America to Christmas music, caused some puzzled looks.

One of this year’s special entries was the British Car Club of Southwest Florida. Included in the lineup was several vantage Triumphs.

Olde Fish House float displayed a sign on the side of the truck pulling the float which said, “Daddy comes home in 178 days,” this was in reference to a families military member who was serving in Okinawa, Japan.

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce had the MangoMania Queen float with Queen Scarlett Player, long time Pine Island residents and employee at Stonegate Bank in St. James City, this was also the kickoff for MangoMania which was held July 13th and 14th.

The Greater Pine Island Kiwanis Club had live music this year and display the Liberty Bell made by member Andre Mule. The Moose Club had a HUGE blowup moose on their float and Caloose Land Trust had a huge yellow duck.

A total of 12 youngsters decorated bicycles, First place winner was Tommy Van Grinsven, age 6; second place was Tessa Daniels, age 12; third was Isabella Kleinow, age 6. Judges of the decorated bicycles were D.J. Ruscik and JoDe Shaw.

For the second year, the viewers were blessed with Art Arway and his bagpipe who walked the parade playing music “The Marine Hymn.”

During the afternoon the Legion, the VFW and the Moose lodges all served lunch. The Legion had live music until 8:30 p.m. estimated numbers who attend the Legion were around 450 throughout the day.