Red's Restaurant Wins First Place at Taste of Pine Island and Donates Winnings to Kiwanis

Pine Island, Florida

June 29th at 6:30 PM, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island presented Red’s Fresh Seafood House & Tavern two awards. Both were from this year’s Taste of Pine Island. This was the first year Red’s participated at the event and entered the Chowder/Chili cook-off contest where they placed first in the Southwest Florida Seafood Chowder and Chili Cook-off. This year’s event was huge and hundreds lined up to taste and judge the entries. These contests are judged by the people who attend the event.

Photo to the left is Kiwanis Member Carlyn Herring & Bud owner of Red's Restaurant

Along with two plaques one for first place in the Chowder and another for first place in the chili the Kiwanis also presented Red’s with two checks. The first place winnings for the chowder were $500 and the chili was $200. After Kiwanis President, Tonya Player made the presentation, Mary Lociero, one of the owners at Red’s made a presentation back to the Kiwanis Club. Mary said, “we would like to donate our winnings back to the Kiwanis Club for their Scholarship Program”. Long time Taste chairman Pat Burman thanked Mary, Bud and Craig for the huge donation they made to the club. Burman said, “This is a full scholarship that we can present to a Pine Island graduate next year" and thanked the owners at Red’s.

Taste of Pine Island is an event that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island; Taste of Pine Island is a two-day fundraising event to benefit the Kiwanis Pine Island Youth Scholarship Fund. Thousands attend this family event which featured live music, over 100 arts and crafts vendors, Pine Island’s best food and entertainment, a kid’s area, as well as the 10th Annual Seafood Chowder Cook-off Contest and 2nd Annual Chili Cook-off Contest. Each year the Seafood Chowder Cook-off has grown in popularity with cooks vying to be the “best.” The Chili Cook-off was added for those who cannot eat seafood.

Photo to the right is Matt Murad Chef at Red's.

Chairman of Taste, Pat Burman made arrangements with Craig Lewis, manager at Red’s to have the entire organization come to Red’s for dinner and drinks and present the awards. Pat also made arrangement with Craig to have Red’s serve a sample of the winning chowder to the members of the Kiwanis Club since they were all working at Taste and where unable to sample it.

The Kiwanis had about 15 members and guests attended this presentation and enjoyed a great dinner and fellowship. Kiwanis member Scarlett Player said, “Now I know why they won, this is really good chowder”. Scarlett’s guest liked it so much he ordered another bowl with his meal. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island work very hard at Taste of Pine Island. They are a small organization with about 20 members. The money raised from Taste help so many local graduates with college and trade school expenses.

left to right, back row first: Kiwanis Members: Ed Cayous, John Cammick, Buzzy Phillips, Mike Burman, Craig Lewis, Manager at Red’s.

Middle row: Pat Burman, Chairman of Taste of Pine Island, Mary Locicero, owner of Red’s, Kiwanis Members: Becca Rose, Andre Mule, Carlyn Herring, Carol Cassell, Matt Murad (Chef at Red’s), Tonya Player, President of Kiwanis Club.

Front row: Kiwanis members, Peggy Cozadd, Lois Polaski-Mule, Scarlett Player & Joy Veatch

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island invites you to become a member or volunteer at one of their community events. Fall Festival in October, Junior Olympics in December, Community Pool Party in June, Casino Night and Taste of Pine Island in January.

They meet the first, second and third Friday, of each month at 7:30 am for breakfast at Bert’s in Matlacha and the last Thursday of the month at Island Grill in St. James City at 6:30 PM.

For more information or an application email info@PineIslandKiwanis.com or check out the website www.PineIslandKiwanis.com