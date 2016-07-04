Rekindled St. James City Fire Stopped Traffic for Hours

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 07/21/2011 - 9:31am

A brush fire stops traffic Wednesday afternoon until dusk on Pine Island near Stringfellow Road and Turtle Trail Lane. This fire started Sunday and was thought to be under control, but with the dry and windy conditions the fire started again with flames jumping the road and fire line. The fire had already burned about 50-acres of the Conservation 20/20 land owned by Lee County and then an additional 30 acres of Melaleuca and Pine trees Wednesday as crews battled the flames by land and air.

The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department said “there was no threat to nearby homes or structures”.

Hundreds of cars lined the side of the road, residents trying to get home had to make the best of the unplanned pit stop. Some went to local restaurants and had dinner orthers went to local club and had a cold drink. The Red Cross relief was on hand paseing out cold water to those who waited on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.