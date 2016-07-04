Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Repercussions of Ceitus Barrier Removal will Continue to Plague Water Conditions

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/27/2016 - 11:07am

Repercussions of Ceitus Barrier removal will continue to plague water conditions and Cape Coral development

Cape Coral continues to plunge ahead with very ambitious plans for high rise condos, big commercial projects, marinas, gated communities, etc, etc along the North Spreader while seemingly oblivious to the environmental consequences. Incredibly, some proposals even include dredging direct access canals through the mangroves to provide shorter boat routes to Matlacha Pass, or bulldozing wetlands to create beaches and parks—actions that have been prohibited by federal law since 1972. All of the proposals involve illegally dumping even more dirty water directly into the Spreader and Matlacha Pass.

Cape Coral removed the Ceitus Barrier in 2008 under an agreement that it would be restored with a lock to accommodate boaters. (That agreement was itself the settlement of a previous legal action.) Residents of the NW Cape then improperly convinced the Cape Coral Council that replacement of the Barrier was unnecessary. They said the water was pristine, already flows through the mangroves, and that all was environmentally well—plus they said the Barrier removal would cause real estate values (and city revenues) to soar. They were dead wrong on all counts, but the Council believed them and voted to renege on their agreement. Of course, yet another lawsuit followed (State of Florida v. The City of Cape Coral, Case No. 14-CA-0011204).

Recent data collected by both Cape Coral and Lee County clearly shows the damages caused by the removal of the Barrier. Removal of the Barrier caused a 16 inch water level drop in the Spreader, which means all waters flow out the hole caused by the Barrier removal—the mangroves and other wetlands are left high and dry and the fish nursery no longer functions. In the summer rains, the Spreader is all fresh water. However, in the dry season, the Spreader (without the Barrier) changes to a salt water system. Thus, neither fresh water nor salt water dependent species have any chance of survival in the Spreader. It’s now an environmental nightmare. Restoration of the Barrier would raise the water level 16 inches, rehydrate the fish nursery, and stabilize the Spreader itself as a brackish (briny or somewhat salty) system suitable for a very wide variety of fish and other marine life.

Storm water from the entire 115 sq mile watershed now flows through the 200 foot wide hole created by the Barrier’s removal—for an area that gets 55 inches of rain a year, that’s an incredible amount of water. That creates fast waters dangerous to boats as well as siltation that clogs boat channels and drowns oyster and sea grass beds in Matlacha Pass. The excess fresh water has also wiped out the tunicates, sponges, oysters, and other sedentary salt water species in that area of Matlacha Pass. Sometimes after big rains, the dissolved oxygen levels in that area read zero, which means all fish have either left the area or died.

The Spreader and adjoining wetlands were the North Cape storm water treatment system before removal of the Barrier. The Cape promised to create a replacement storm water system, but did not do so (it’s doubtful that is even possible). So now, the Cape also faces a federal Clean Water Act lawsuit, which may well include a moratorium on any new development in the Northwest Cape.

Meanwhile the Cape charges ahead with plans to convert even more of SWF landscape into numerous and grandiose concrete communities—while at the same time hypocritically blaming federal and state authorities for the horrible and filthy condition of our local waters. Ironically, the Cape is at the same time in both federal and state courts hopelessly defending their refusal to restore the Barrier with a lock as previously agreed. Even more lawsuits are bound to follow—as well they should.

All of these problems could be cured by restoring the Barrier with a boater--friendly lock--just as they agreed to do in 2008. Cape Councilmen like to say they follow the science—it’s time they actually do just that and restore the Barrier. Further delays will hinder development plans, increase burdens on Cape taxpayers, and most importantly inflict even more serious damages to our water environment.

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27831 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 