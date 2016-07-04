Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 11/25/2014 - 5:29pm

To all Pine Islanders:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Galt Preserve will be at 10 a.m. on 11 December, and the entire island is invited. Come help officially open the Preserve and tour the new nature trials, pavilions, boardwalks, fishing pier, kayak launch, and nature overlook.

This huge 265 acre preserve is located in the northwest corner of Stringfellow and York Roads, and the entrance is located on Stringfellow less than a mile north of York Road. This will soon prove to be Pine Island's finest nature preserve, and serves as an outstanding example of what can be accomplished by public-private cooperation (the Calusa Land Trust, local neighborhood groups, and the Lee County Conservation 20/20 Program). This is Pine Island at its finest--come and see for yourself.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net