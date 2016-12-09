Road Construction In District 1

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/12/2016 - 9:49am

This weekly report for District 1 is prepared by Florida Department of Transportation to inform the public about upcoming road work in Southwest Florida. Below are the work schedule and lane closure locations for major state road projects.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial "511" from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

***LEE COUNTY

* SR 78/Pine Island Road/Bayshore Road from US 41 to Hart/New Post Road: Construction project: This project includes resurfacing the roadway, bike lanes and signal upgrades at various intersections. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the project. Drivers should use caution while driving in this area. Estimated project completion is fall 2017. The contractor is AJAX Industries of Florida, Inc.

* SR 78/Pine Island Road at Hibiscus Drive: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weekdays, for crews to construct a turn lane. Drivers should use caution as crews work in the roadway.

* US 41 from Delft Avenue to Littleton Road: Maintenance project: Crews will be installing sidewalk on the west side of the roadway during daytime hours Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* US 41 from Plaza Del Tura to Verano Drive: Maintenance project: Crews will be installing sidewalk on the east side of the roadway during daytime hours Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* US 41 Caloosahatchee Bridge: Construction project: Crews perform maintenance on the US 41 bridge over the Caloosahatchee River. Marine traffic should expect construction barges and activity in the area. Motorists should expect intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Boaters should use caution. Pedestrians should use extreme caution and stay behind the construction safety fence and out of the work zone. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Inland Construction & Equipment, Inc.

* SR 884/Colonial Boulevard from Evans Avenue to US 41: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent inside eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, for crews to repair irrigation in the median. Motorists should use caution and expect delays as crews work in the roadway.

* SR 884/Colonial Boulevard from Solomon Boulevard to US 41: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent inside eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, for crews to landscape the median, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution and expect delays as crews work in the roadway.

* SR 82/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Michigan Avenue Link to Rockfill Road: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent inside eastbound and westbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, for crews to repair irrigation in the median. Motorists should use caution and expect delays as crews work in the roadway.

* SR 80 under I-75: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent westbound and eastbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 14 for crews to perform maintenance work on the bridge, weather permitting. Flaggers will maintain both directions of traffic. Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays.

* State Roadways (SR 45, SR 78, SR 80, SR 82, SR 739, SR 865 and SR 867): Maintenance contract project: Crews are sweeping curb and gutter on state roadways and bridges. Motorists should expect lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting. Motorists should expect slow moving traffic and possible delays.

* Marvaez Street from Commercial Drive to Winkler Avenue: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures as crews install sidewalk and drainage along the west side of Marvaez Street. Work occurs during daytime hours. Motorists should expect the southbound lane closed through the duration of the project. Local area residents will have access at all times. Motorists and pedestrians should follow detour signs and use caution while driving in this area. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Owen-Ames-Kimball Company, Inc.

* Midway Avenue from Canal Street to Edison Avenue: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent southbound lane closures as crews install sidewalk and drainage along the west side of Midway Avenue. Work occurs during daytime hours. Local area residents will have access at all times. Motorists and pedestrians should follow detour signs and use caution while driving in this area. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Owen-Ames-Kimball Company, Inc.

*** CHARLOTTE COUNTY

* I-75 from south of Harborview Road (mile marker 167) to Sumter Boulevard (mile marker 182): Construction project: This project widens the road from four to six lanes and adds a 12-foot travel lane and 10-foot shoulder to the inside of existing northbound and southbound I-75. Motorists should expect lane closures on I-75 during the nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the project.

Motorists should expect the northbound and southbound outside lanes of Toledo Blade Boulevard at the I-75 overpass, to be closed temporarily for the next several months.

Motorists should expect Yorkshire Street to be closed temporarily for the next several months at the I-75 overpass. Motorists should follow detour signs.

Motorists should expect the inside northbound lane on the bridge over the Peace River to be closed through the duration of the project.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated completion is end of 2017. The contractor is Astaldi Construction Corporation.

* I-75 from Lee/Charlotte County Line to North Jones Loop Road (mile marker 161): Construction project: Crews are adding lanes, resurfacing the existing roadway, performing bridge work, making drainage improvements, and adding guardrail, signs and pavement markings from the Lee/Charlotte County line to south of Tuckers Grade (exit #158). Crews are also making drainage improvements from north of Tuckers Grade (exit #158) to south of North Jones Loop Road (exit #161). Motorists should expect lane closures on I-75 during the nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the project. Motorists should also use caution as construction vehicles and equipment enter and exit the roadway. PLEASE DRIVE WITH CARE. Variable message boards notify motorists of anticipated closures. Estimated project completion is summer 2016. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida, Inc.

* US 41 from Cross Street to Cochran Boulevard: Construction project: Crews improve 5.8 miles of US 41. The project includes signal upgrades at various intersections, milling and resurfacing, miscellaneous shoulder widening, bike lanes and improved pedestrian access at multiple intersections. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on US 41 during nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting. Intermittent lane closures may occur on side streets.

At US 41/Parmely Street, crews will add a new through/left-turn lane on Parmely Street to accommodate more vehicles turning left onto US 41/Tamiami Trail from Parmely Street.

At US 41/Olean Boulevard, crews will add a new northbound right-turn lane on Olean Boulevard to accommodate more vehicles turning right onto US 41/Tamiami Trail from Olean Boulevard.

At US 41/Harborview Road crews will add a new westbound through lane on Harborview Road to accommodate more vehicles heading west toward Edgewater Drive.

Motorists should be aware of heavy machinery and large trucks entering and exiting the roadway while crews install construction signage and silt fence. Please use caution and plan extra travel time while driving in this area. Project completion is expected fall 2017. The Contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC.

* US 41 from Enterprise Drive to Sarasota/Charlotte County Line: Construction project: Crews are working to expand US 41 to six lanes from Enterprise Drive to the Sarasota/Charlotte County line. This 3.6-mile project also includes making roadway drainage improvements, installing water and sewer lines, adding bike lanes and sidewalk and replacing signals at Enterprise Drive, Toledo Blade Boulevard and S. Cranberry/Cornelius Boulevards. Crews are installing new utilities, building new roadway and drainage. Motorists should expect intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the project.

Southbound Collingswood Boulevard is closed at US 41 and the Collingswood Boulevard median is closed.

Chamberlain Boulevard at US 41 is open. The Chamberlain Boulevard median opening is closed.

Stratford Drive is closed on the south side of US 41.

Adalia Terrace is closed at US 41 in both directions.

The speed limit is reduced to 40 miles per hour.

Drivers should be aware of construction vehicles and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. The contractor expects to complete work in spring 2017. The contractor is Guymann Construction Inc.

* SR 776/El Jobean Road over the Myakka River: Construction project: Crews perform maintenance on the SR 776/McCall Road Bridge over the Myakka River. Marine traffic should expect construction barges and activity in the area. Motorists should expect intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect shoulder closures during daytime hours and should use extreme caution as construction vehicles enter and exit the roadway.

Boaters should use caution. Pedestrians should use extreme caution and stay behind the construction safety fence and out of the work zone. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Inland Construction & Equipment, Inc.

* Peachland Boulevard from Bachmann Boulevard to Atwater Street: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures as crews install sidewalk and drainage along the north side of Peachland Boulevard. Work occurs during daytime hours. Lane closures may occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Florida Safety Contractors, Inc.

* Orlando Boulevard from Peachland Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures as crews install sidewalk and drainage along the west side of Orlando Boulevard. Work occurs during daytime hours. Lane closures may occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated project completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Florida Safety Contractors, Inc.

** COLLIER COUNTY

* I-75 from Broward County Line (mile marker 50) to east of CR 951/Collier Boulevard (mile marker 101): Construction project: This safety project adds approximately 78 miles (39 miles in each direction) of guardrail along I-75/Alligator Alley. Crews will begin a moving pavement operation at CR 951 (exit #101) and work easterly to the Broward County line. Crews will then work from the Broward County line westerly to just east of CR 951. Guardrail installation will follow behind the pavement operation. Crews will work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the duration of the project.

Motorists should expect the outside northbound lane closed from mile marker 84 to mile marker 88.

Crews will be installing guardrail along the southbound roadway from mile marker 52 to mile marker 54.

Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area. The contractor is the de Moya Group, Inc. Estimated completion is summer 2017.

* US 41 from Stinkey Canal to Rose Canal: Construction project: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures as crews perform maintenance work on the bridges. Motorists should use caution as construction vehicles enter and exit the roadway. Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated completion is fall of 2016. The contractor is Proshot Concrete, Inc.

* US 41 from Six L's Farm Road to CR 92/San Marco Road: Construction project: Crews are constructing a multi-use path on the south side of roadway. The speed limit will be reduced from 60 mph to 50 mph during the day. The speed limit will remain at 45 mph during nighttime hours. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures while crews are working. Driver should use caution traveling in the work zone. Estimated completion is summer 2016. The contractor is Community Asphalt Corporation.

* SR 84/Davis Boulevard at Radio Road: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent westbound lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for crews to construct a deceleration lane. Drivers should use caution as crews work in the roadway.

* SR 84/Davis Boulevard from Kings Way to Santa Barbara Boulevard: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday for crews to replace power poles, weather permitting. Drivers should use caution as crews work in the roadway.

*** DESOTO COUNTY

* US 17 from CR 760A to Heard Street and within the City of Arcadia: Construction project: Crews are expanding US 17 to four lanes. Work is underway for two new travel lanes to the east and west of existing US 17 travel lanes includes utility activities, installation of drainage, and new roadway construction. Northbound and southbound US 17 traffic have switched to the new portion of US 17 from south of CR-760A/McCaskill Street to north of CR 760/Welles Avenue. Daytime single-lane flagging operation on the western side streets in Nocatee. Traffic remains on the existing lanes of US 17 north of Joshua Creek. Northbound and southbound US 17 travel lanes have shifted to the new eastern roadway from north of Mockingbird Street to north of Hibiscus Drive. In Arcadia, southbound US 17 travel lanes shifts to the east from Palmetto Street to Dr. MLK Jr. Street. SW Palm Drive is closed and the detour route is SW Hibiscus Drive to SE Hillsborough Avenue. Intermittent lane closures on US 17 at signalized intersections. Motorists should continue to observe the posted speed limits. Work vehicles are entering and exiting the roadway during the week. Please use caution and plan additional travel time. Expected project completion is in the summer of 2017. The contractor is Prince Contracting.

*** GLADES COUNTY

* US 27 from the Hendry County line to CR 720: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* US 27 from the City of Moore Haven to the Highlands County line: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 78 in the City of Lakeport: Maintenance project: Crews will be landscaping near the roadway during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 78 from SR 29 to US 27: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 78 at Ortona Road: Maintenance contract project: Motorists should expect the westbound lane closed during daytime hours, Monday through Friday for crews to repair guardrail, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 29 from the Hendry County line to US 27: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping during daytime hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

*** HENDRY COUNTY

* US 27 from SR 80 to the City of Clewiston: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 82/Immokalee Road from the Lee/Hendry County line to the Hendry/Collier County line: Construction project: Crews widen SR 82 to four lanes from the Lee/Hendry County line to the Hendry/Collier County line. This 1.3 mile project improves drainage to manage water running off the roadway and builds new five-foot sidewalk on the north side of the road. Motorists should expect lane closures through the duration of the project while crews are working and use caution traveling in the work zone.

Motorists should expect Naples Avenue closed at the intersection of SR 82.

Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area. Estimated completion is end of 2016. The contractor is Community Asphalt Corporation.

* SR 80 from the Lee County line to Cowboy Way: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

* SR 80 from Everhigh Acres Road to US 27: Maintenance contract project: Crews will be landscaping during daytime hours, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

