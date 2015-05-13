Road Resurfacing Scheduled at Pine Island Center & Four-Way Stop

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/13/2015 - 7:41am

The Lee County Department of Transportation contractor will be milling and resurfacing all four approaches to the four-way stop at Stringfellow Road and Pine Island Road on Pine Island. The overnight job will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, and will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday, May 15. Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies will be on scene to assist with traffic control. Motorists can expect delays traveling on and off the island.

When the resurfacing is complete, Stringfellow and Pine Island roads will receive temporary lane lines. Once the asphalt has cured, permanent lane lines will be installed in June.

Contact Dirk Danley at (239) 533-9305 with project-related questions. Or email LeeTrafficTOC@leegov.com

For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation, visit http://www.leegov.com/gov/dept/dot/Pages/default.aspx or call (239) 533-8580.

