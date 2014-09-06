Routine Bridge Maintenance

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 06/09/2014 - 10:19am

Lee County Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance next week on the bridges in Matlacha and Pine Island.

Work will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 17.

No lane closures are scheduled, though minor traffic delays may occur.

Crews will start at the Matlacha Drawbridge and then move west to the smaller bridges from Matlacha Pass to Pine Island’s Stringfellow Road.

Contact Doug Busbee at (239) 533-9429 with project-related questions.

Or email LeeTrafficTOC@leegov.com.

For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation, visit http://www.leegov.com/gov/dept/dot/Pages/default.aspx or call (239) 533-8580.