Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

S.A.S. Volunteers & Mentors Needed

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 08/04/2010 - 5:22pm

Pine Island fourth and fifth grade students are being offered the S.A.S mentoring program again this year. Members of the after-school program, SAS, are currently seeking volunteers, mentors for the upcoming school year. Recognizing the success of its first year, Students Achieving Success committee has realized the need to expand and offer the program to even more students in the 2010 – 2011 school year.

Within the first year the program was offered to 10 Pine Island Elementary School students, thanks to Beacon of HOPE for providing the space and the hard work and generosity of all the volunteering mentors. This year the program will be adding additional space in Bokeelia, located at the Bokeelia Fire Station on Stringfellow Road. With this additional space they hope to offer the program to an additional 40 students, which means they will require additional mentors.

The programs will be split during a 5-day school week. Five students will attend the program on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m and another five on Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. This schedule is for the Beacon of Hope location on Pine Island Road.

The Bokeelia S.A.S. schedule will be offered on the same days and times with 20 students per session. Last year’s SAS program had 14 volunteers who made a commitment of two day a week, this year’s program will require a lot more mentors. The goal of our program is to not have more than two students for every mentor. This assigned mentor will work with the same students each week, that way they can develope an understanding and good working relationship.

The S.A.S. program is not a tutoring program, but more of an enrichment program, students are recommended by teachers from Pine Island Elementary School. They pick children whom they feel would benefit from the exposure to programs they would not normally find in the formal classroom environment.

The S.A.S. program is also looking for those special volunteers, who can come in once or twice a week and offer the students special programs, such as music, art, sports, etc.  The S.A.S. program was set up to help improve motivation, enhance the student’s performance and to build self-confidance.

Dr. Jim Cole an island resident found the number of student dropouts in the state of Florida very alarming.  This program worked extremely well in other country and he felt that the program would benefit some of the students at Pine Island Elementary.

The S.A.S. Mentor Program, “Students Achieving Success” is designed to prepare island students to face the challenges that lay ahead of them. It is well known that strong social skills help improve the odds that a student will remain in school and graduation. It is well known that with the outstanding, caring residents of Pine Island and the support and help of the community, the S.A.S. mentor program will help to provide the elements needed to support students who need help to succeed.”

If all goes well and the program gets the volunteers and mentors needed to run this program the tentative start date for this year’s SAS program will be Sept. 15th. Come out and meet the members of the S.A.S. committee on Aug. 19th, at the Pine Island Elementary School Open House. They will be able to answer questions from parents as well as potential volunteers and mentors.

Prior educational experience is not necessary to volunteers; however, all applicants will be subject to state and federal background checks. For more information about becoming an S.A.S. volunteer or mentor, call Elsie Stearns at 283-1480 or Carlyn Herring at 282-5610.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 26709 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 