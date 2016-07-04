Save Gas and Travel Time - Job Opportunity On Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 07/23/2011 - 3:18pm

Pine Island Realty is looking for a few new agents. Due to retirement of some of our long time associates, we have some full time positions available at our two offices on Pine Island. In spite of what you may have heard lately, the real estate market is picking up and this could be an opportunity to start a new career with one of SW Florida’s finest independent real estate companies. Besides, you get to live and work in paradise.

Pine Island Realty was founded in 1980 and has been continually serving Pine Islanders since then, currently out of our offices at the center and at St. James City. We pride ourselves on our team approach to doing business as well as our integrity.

We are interested not only in currently licensed Realtors, but also people interested in changing careers. We provide training and lots of assistance. If you think that this might be for you, please contact Mike Faulkner at 239-283-1028.