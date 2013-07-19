O.W.L.S. Series (Older, Wiser, Laughing Souls)
Presented by the Beacon of H.O.P.E.
Thursday, August 8th
"Saving $ On Health Insurance"
Thursday, September 12th
"Simple Steps for Better Vision)"
Friday, October 4th
"Memory, I think...?"
Location Pine Island Methodist Church
5701 Pine Island Rd., Bokeelia
8-10 AM.
These fun and informative presentations include:
free breakfast with power food for your brain, gentle stretching,
20 minutes Knowledge presentation and a basket raffle.
Pre-register at the Beacon of H.O.P.E. by calling 239-283-5123
