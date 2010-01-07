Home

School Supply Collection Campaign

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 07/01/2010 - 10:39am

Matlacha Isles Edward Jones Branch Office Supports Kiwanis in the School Supply Collection Campaign.

Belinda Marud, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Pine Island, is supporting "Kiwanis School Supply Donation Campaign" by using her office as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive.

Local residents and businesses may help those less fortunate in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office during regular business hours from July 1, 2010 to September 1, 2010.
 

Matlacha drop off location will be Edward Jones Branch Office, 12016 Matlacha Blvd., Ste. C., Matlacha Isles. If you need more info call Belinda Marud at 283-2582.

St. James City drop off location will be Century 21 Sunbelt Realty, Inc. 10191 Stringfellow Rd., St. James City.  If you need more info call Carlyn Herring at 282-5610.

Bokeelia drop off location will be Ad&PrintCraft located at 7082 Hibiscus Ave., Bokeelia, 4 miles north of Pine Island Center on the left. Corner of Stringfellow and Hibiscus Ave. More info call Pat Burman at 283-0777.

"As our world becomes more global, competition within our younger generations continues to rise, emphasizing the importance of a quality education," said Marud. "I'm proud to support the academic development of young minds in this community through this summer's school supply donation program.

"I'm asking Pine Island Residents residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time," Marud said. "These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development."

Proceeds from the drive will benefit Pine Island Elementary School on behalf of Kiwanis.

The branch address is 12016 Matlacha Blvd., Ste. C., Matlacha Isles, Fl 33991.

Belinda  Marud
Financial Advisor
Edward Jones
12016 Matlacha Blvd
Matlacha Isles, FL  33993
(239) 283-2582
www.edwardjones.com

