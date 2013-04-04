The Search is on for Pine Island Royalty

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/04/2013 - 12:15pm

Mark your calendars and who will be our next MangoMania 2013 Queen..........

Mark your Calendars

MangoMania 2013 will be held July 13th & 14th at the German American Social Club.

If you would like to participate in MangoMania as a vendor or volunteer please contact Welcome Center Director Jennifer Jennings at 283-0888 or info@pineislandchamber.org.

MangoMania Queen 2013 Nominations

MangoMania... is just around the corner, July 13th & 14th at the German American Club.

The Photo is of 2012 MangoMania's Queen (Cassy Skau and Richard Smith a volunteer at the Chamber and also MangoMania)

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Borad of Directors would like to thank last years Mango Queen, Cassy Skau. She did a great job promoting the event and the Pine Island area.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is currently searching and accepting nominations for the 2013 MangoMania Queen.

Although anyone can nominate a candidate for the MangoMania Queen, certain criteria's must be met.

The candidate must be at least 18 years of age; be a full-time resident of Pine Island or Matlacha; must be able to attend an interview with GPICC Board of Directors; must be able to reign over the two-day Mango Mania festival and make special appearances from the time she receives the crown until her term of service, which is a full year; must be able to travel throughout Lee County to promote the event and making official calls on members of the Board of Lee County Commissioners as well as other noted dignitaries; make special appearances on both TV and radio; must participate in other chamber functions, i.e. Fourth of July parade and promote Pine Island and Matlacha throughout the year.

Nominations can be made in person at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center from 10am to 4pm Monday-Friday; mailed to P.O. Box 325, Matlacha, FL 33993, or emailed at info@pineislandchamber.org.

The deadline for submissions is April 30th. MangoMania Queen 2013 will be announced on May 16th at the GPICC After Hours Business Card Exchange that will be held at Gulf Coast Kayaking, located at 4120 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha