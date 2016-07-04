Serious Boat Collision - One Deceased

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/24/2014 - 1:18pm

Bokeelia, Florida



Around noon Thursday, April 24th, 2014. two boats involved in an accident was reported to Lee County EMS. A 20 ft. Blue Pathfinder collided with another vessel in the Northern Pine Island Sound area. Two people were in one boat and 4 in the other. One person was deceased but there were no other serious injuries. Air rescue was called but later canceled. The people were brought into Four Winds Marina in Bokeelia, Florida and were attended to by Lee County EMS.

It was later reported that one individual involved in the accident was diseased.

Around 1:00 PM the vessel involved was turned over to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Update.

The victim has been identified as 61 year-old Donnie Craine, head coach of the University of Florida diving team for 29 years.

Florida Fish & Wildlife, the agency investigating the incident, indicated that the boats were meeting in Jug Creek when they both turned the same direction and hit each other.

Complete details about the boats are not available yet.

It is not known yet if the victim, Craine, was piloting the boat or was a passenger. Cause of death was also not known at time of this report.

The case is still under investigation and charges are possible. They do not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.