Services Offered to Pine Island Residents

Beacon of H.O.P.E. & Pine Island United Way House
5465 N.W. Pine Island Road
Pine Island, 33922
239-283-5123
Lead Agency: Beacon of Hope
Contact: Betsy Haesemeyer
Partner Services
Beacon of Hope Furniture and Clothing Distribution and Thrift Store,
Limited Transportation, Emergency Financial Assistance,
Students Achieving Success Mentoring Program, Computer, Fax, Phone, and Fax Access,
Unemployment Filing Assistance, Community Service
Hour Approved Site
Community Cooperative Ministries, Inc. Food Distribution, Meals on Wheels
Consumer Credit Counseling Budget and Money Management Counseling
ACCESS Food Stamps and Medicaid
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Free tax returns
Dress For Success Work Attire Clothing Distribution
Workforce Development Career Service Center Job Training and Placement
Goodwill Industries Job Development, Thrift Store Management
AARP Employment Site
Crisis Emergency Response Team Certified Volunteers with Evacuation Plan
Pine Island Food Pantry Referrals for Food Distribution (off-site)
" F ellow I slanders S ending H elp " (FISH)
Medical Equipment Loan Program,
Medical and Essential Transportation,
Respite, Contact Calls, Emergency Financial Assistance.
