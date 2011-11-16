Sharon Harrington, Ray Rodrigues to Speak at Lee County Patriots Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 11/16/2011 - 8:34am

Sharon Harrington Supervisor of Elections will be the featured speaker at the November 18 meeting of the Lee County Patriots.

Harrington will explain the redistricting procedure which is underway due to the recent census results. She will also explain how the elections process has evolved and changed and how her office has dealt with new election requirements.

Also speaking to the group will be Ray Rodrigues who is a republican candidate for Florida House of Representatives from District 75 and vice chairman of the Lee County Republican Party. Rodrigues will present his 12 point comprehensive legislative agenda to move Florida forward.

“Although Pine Island is located in District 74, we believe it is important to learn about all candidates who may be representing Southwest Florida,” said Kathy Jones. “Plus Ray is a great speaker on the Constitution, as was seen at last April’s Lee County Tea Party, where he was a featured speaker.”

Also on the meeting agenda is a straw poll for Republican candidates for President and for US Senate, and a raffle.

The meeting will be held at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church located at 10360 Stringfellow Road on Pine Island, just south of the four way stop. Doors open at 5:45 PM and the program begins at 6:15 PM.