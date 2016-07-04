Sheriff Mike Scott was Guest Speaker for May Chamber Breakfast

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/24/2012 - 10:19am

Business members, guest and residents of Pine Island/Matalcha area were invited to the Chamber Monthly Business Breakfast held at The Island Grill, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center.

Around 45 Chamber members and guests attended the breakfast, to hear Sheriff Scott speak about what has been happening and the number of deputy’s stationed on and around the Pine Island/Matlacha area.

Scott said in all his years of service this was the first year he had ever had a call from a resident complaining about the number of deputy’s stationed from the Burnt Store to the Pine Island Center area. He explained that the deputies were doing routine traffic stops, checking on insurance, valid driver’s licenses, safety belt use and just showing a presence in the area. The resident still questioned the use of so many deputies’ and stated we really didn’t need that many deputies on the road and that the deputies needed to go and catch the real criminals; Sheriff Scott then explained, “drug dealers drive cars to”.

Sheriff Scott also explained that it is budget time again, and that in June they would be submitting the final budget to run the office of the Sheriff. He explained that the jail takes in and releases at least 100 inmates on a daily basis. He also said that he was in charge of 1500 men and women who work for the Lee County Sheriff’s Dept.

Scott said, “We are trying to keep the budget down, so we do not impact the tax payers anymore than absolutely necessary.”

Sheriff Scott said that the crime rate is well below past years, and with summer right around the corner he hopes it remains that way and that the presence of deputies in the community helps keep the crime down.

Member Diane Maher complemented the Sheriff on the Pineland Station Drug Drop Box. She said she felt this was such a great thing for all the residents and that they no longer had to drive off island to dispose of outdated drugs. Maher asked if the Pineland substation was going to continue this service.

Scott said that this program was received very well all over Lee County, that they had collected hundreds of thousands of unused and outdated drugs and that the program will be continued on and off island.

Dick May from Easy Rider Charters thanked the Sheriff and his deputy’s for their presence and felt that was the main reason crime was down on Pine Island/Matlacha.

Jennifer Jennings, Administrative Assistant to the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce thanked Sheriff Scott, and Capt. Dobson, Lieutenant Brown, members and guests for attending.