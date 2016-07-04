Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Sheriff Mike Scott was Guest Speaker for May Chamber Breakfast

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/24/2012 - 10:19am
Sheriff Mike Scott

Business members, guest and residents of Pine Island/Matalcha area were invited to the Chamber Monthly Business Breakfast held at The Island Grill, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center.

Around 45 Chamber members and guests attended the breakfast, to hear Sheriff Scott speak about what has been happening and the number of deputy’s stationed on and around the Pine Island/Matlacha area.

Scott said in all his years of service this was the first year he had ever had a call from a resident complaining about the number of deputy’s stationed from the Burnt Store to the Pine Island Center area. He explained that the deputies were doing routine traffic stops, checking on insurance, valid driver’s licenses, safety belt use and just showing a presence in the area. The resident still questioned the use of so many deputies’ and stated we really didn’t need that many deputies on the road and that the deputies needed to go and catch the real criminals; Sheriff Scott then explained, “drug dealers drive cars to”.

Sheriff Scott also explained that it is budget time again, and that in June they Capt. Dobson, Lieutenant Brown would be submitting the final budget to run the office of the Sheriff. He explained that the jail takes in and releases at least 100 inmates on a daily basis. He also said that he was in charge of 1500 men and women who work for the Lee County Sheriff’s Dept.
Scott said, “We are trying to keep the budget down, so we do not impact the tax payers anymore than absolutely necessary.”

Sheriff Scott said that the crime rate is well below past years, and with summer right around the corner he hopes it remains that way and that the presence of deputies in the community helps keep the crime down.

Member Rafael Ramos owner of Lifestyle Concepts by Rafael & Board member; Val Ballou from Four Winds Marina Member Diane Maher complemented the Sheriff on the Pineland Station Drug Drop Box. She said she felt this was such a great thing for all the residents and that they no longer had to drive off island to dispose of outdated drugs. Maher asked if the Pineland substation was going to continue this service.

Scott said that this program was received very well all over Lee County, that they had collected hundreds of thousands of unused and outdated drugs and that the program will be continued on and off island.

Shceiff Mike Scott Dick May from Easy Rider Charters thanked the Sheriff and his deputy’s for their presence and felt that was the main reason crime was down on Pine Island/Matlacha.

Jennifer Jennings, Administrative Assistant to the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce thanked Sheriff Scott, and Capt. Dobson, Lieutenant Brown, members and guests for attending.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27831 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 