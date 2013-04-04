Shopping Center Across From BOA is Closer to Being Approved

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/04/2013 - 2:10pm

Roger Wood (GPICA President) and I spent all day yesterday at the hearing for the rezoning of the property across the street from the Bank of America to build a shopping center with a grocery store anchor.

The Hearing Examiner is expected to approve the application with conditions. One of the many conditions will be a requirement that the entire complex, including out parcels, will be Old Florida style reviewed by the GPICA membership. [Much of this has already been done in a series of GPICA meetings over the last five years, but more meetings will be required before the development order application is filed and approved at some future undecided date.

Another possible condition under consideration is a sidewalk along the northern side of Pine Island Road from the Shopping Center to Avenue C. The sidewalk would allow pedestrians and bicycles to access the Shopping Center. I personally applauded the idea and suggested that the GPICA and the Pine Island Garden Club might be interested in helping with landscaping, etc. along the sidewalk. Improving the appearance of the entrance to mainland Pine Island has long been near the top of our to-do list.

You should expect the rezoning to be given final approval by the County Commissioners this summer. This fall or winter, expect a series of GPICA meetings to hash out signage and landscaping issues as well as refinements to the Old Florida designs for the buildings. Don't expect any construction for perhaps four or more years (maybe many more years). A housing development will eventually be built on the north side of the shopping center, but that too is not expected for years.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net