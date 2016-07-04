Single Lane Traffic On Matlacha Bridge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Expect traffic delays.
Lanes on the Matlacha Bridge will be periodically closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then again from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week. (January 25 through 27) to drive temporary sheet piling in order to maintain the existing roadway during construction. The pilings will hold back the existing roadway and prevent it from eroding during construction of the new bridge.
Contractors will leave both lanes open before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m., during peak work travel hours. Both lanes will be stopped for short periods so that the crane can swing the sheeting into place and begin driving; one lane can then be opened and flagmen will direct traffic over the bridge.
For more information on the lane closures, please call Randy Cerchie at 533-8573 or Sarah Clarke at 533-8718.
