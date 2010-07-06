S.O.S. Save Our Shores

Leoma Lovegrove of Matlacha makes an art statement about the BP Oil Spill. Her art installation is located at her national headquarters, Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, 4637 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, FL. She was inspired to create the Public Art Installation after trying to donate $100,000. of her original wildlife art to C.R.O.W. The animal rescue organization could not accept the money because the federal government would not allow them to take the donation to help save animals from the BP Oil Spill. They said the government is leaving it up to BP to do all the saving of the animals.Outraged, Leoma Lovegrove got out the black paint to make her statement about the oil disaster. The art installation is still in progress and will be completed by 5pm on June 5, 2010. For more information call 239-822-4109.
Submitted By: L. Lovegrove
