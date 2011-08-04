Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts Nominates a Pine Island Band for Artist of the Year.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/08/2011 - 10:07am

Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts Nominates a Pine Island Band for Artist of the Year.

Pine Island homegrown band, Strange Arrangement the Brothers Van Kirk, were nominated for Artist of the Year by the Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts.

The Brothers, Warren and Greg, (are honored to receive such recognition. However, it isn't surprising, as they have worked diligently in the past years to bring together artists, musicians, and free thinkers of all styles and stripes in the pursuit of a truly eclectic perspective on sound and music. That word, "eclectic," is tossed around a little too much these days but isn't misplaced in the description of Strange Arrangement.

Currently, the majority of Strange Arrangement's gigs are charity related and help to support local groups improving the community, so fans can feel good about supporting our neighbors. Still, the music itself is original, tight, and polished, making Strange Arrangement one of the premier live music experiences in Southwest Florida. The tunes are a nuance mixture of jazz, rock, and R & B influences that draw on the popular American music genres, while simultaneously breaking them down and refitting them to suit their musical vision. Of course, the shows are always a little crazy and fun.

Check out Strange Arrangement on Facebook , MySpace , www.facebook.com/l/6ce56O5vS59aENFqpKFf52KoyIQ/strangearrangement.net. Listen to a couple songs, then, be sure to catch the Band’s hijinx at Nervous Nellie’s, Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Saturday, April 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Alexis from 99X will be there as well as the band Common Ground. There is no cover charge and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alliance for the Arts.

Be sure to bookmark: http://www.facebook.com/l/5e1d1XU8QwmyRUgPjMFwsnMz6wg/PineIslandNews.com/ and http://www.PineIslandNews.com to check back to find out what Strange and the Brothers are getting into in the coming months. 

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 