Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/08/2011 - 10:07am

Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts Nominates a Pine Island Band for Artist of the Year.

Pine Island homegrown band, Strange Arrangement the Brothers Van Kirk, were nominated for Artist of the Year by the Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts.

The Brothers, Warren and Greg, are honored to receive such recognition. However, it isn't surprising, as they have worked diligently in the past years to bring together artists, musicians, and free thinkers of all styles and stripes in the pursuit of a truly eclectic perspective on sound and music. That word, "eclectic," is tossed around a little too much these days but isn't misplaced in the description of Strange Arrangement.

Currently, the majority of Strange Arrangement's gigs are charity related and help to support local groups improving the community, so fans can feel good about supporting our neighbors. Still, the music itself is original, tight, and polished, making Strange Arrangement one of the premier live music experiences in Southwest Florida. The tunes are a nuance mixture of jazz, rock, and R & B influences that draw on the popular American music genres, while simultaneously breaking them down and refitting them to suit their musical vision. Of course, the shows are always a little crazy and fun.

Check out Strange Arrangement on Facebook , MySpace , www.facebook.com/l/6ce56O5vS59aENFqpKFf52KoyIQ/strangearrangement.net. Listen to a couple songs, then, be sure to catch the Band’s hijinx at Nervous Nellie’s, Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Saturday, April 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Alexis from 99X will be there as well as the band Common Ground. There is no cover charge and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alliance for the Arts.