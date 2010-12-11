Square Dance in Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 11/12/2010 - 6:09pm

Come out to the Matlacha Community Center and learn to Square Dance. This class is a learning experience set to music. It is a great way to have fun and meet new people. Learn the basic of Western style square dance. Square Dance classes will take place on

Monday mornings

10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Pre registration required.

For more information please call Matlacha Community Center at 239-283-4110

Square Dance Plus

If you already know how to Square Dance this class is for you.

Come to the Matlacha Community Center and join in our Square Dance Plus.

Learn to dance by definition with Wes Morris.

Wear casual attire, pre registration required.

Classes will take place on Thursday mornings.

10:00 am -12:00 pm.

For more information please call Matlacha Community Center at 239-283-4110

Contact: Christina Richter

Lee County Parks and Recreation

Matlacha Community Center

239-283-4110

crichter@leegov.com