Square Dance in Matlacha

Come out to the Matlacha Community Center and learn to Square Dance. This class is a learning experience set to music. It is a great way to have fun and meet new people. Learn the basic of Western style square dance. Square Dance classes will take place on
Monday mornings
10:00 am – 12:00 pm.
Pre registration required.
For more information please call Matlacha Community Center at 239-283-4110
Square Dance Plus
If you already know how to Square Dance this class is for you.
Come to the Matlacha Community Center and join in our Square Dance Plus.
Learn to dance by definition with Wes Morris.
Wear casual attire, pre registration required.
Classes will take place on Thursday mornings.
10:00 am -12:00 pm.
For more information please call Matlacha Community Center at 239-283-4110
Contact: Christina Richter
Lee County Parks and Recreation
Matlacha Community Center
239-283-4110
crichter@leegov.com
